Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth $3,571,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $150,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,287,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,809,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,908,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. 16,024,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,827,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.31%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

