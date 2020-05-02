Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.96.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $122.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,376,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,140. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

