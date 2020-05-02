Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Shares of C traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,098,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,470,752. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

