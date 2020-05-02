Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,001 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,643,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

