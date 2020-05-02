Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

ADP stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.42. 2,604,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average is $160.57. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

