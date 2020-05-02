Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded down $4.65 on Friday, reaching $137.25. 3,681,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average is $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.