Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.63. Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 2,607,626 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 2,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,023.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

