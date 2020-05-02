Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 770.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.89. 13,535,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,873,357. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

