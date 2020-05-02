Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New $956,000 Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Masimo news, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,976 shares of company stock worth $83,481,001. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.43.

Shares of MASI traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.00. 542,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,460. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $128.36 and a 52 week high of $225.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

