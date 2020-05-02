Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.51. 3,526,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.76 and its 200-day moving average is $272.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

