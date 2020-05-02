Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes $2.29 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.14. 42,324,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,119,711. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

