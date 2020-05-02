Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.92. 2,517,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

