Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,915,000 after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.42. 2,604,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.