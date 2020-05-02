Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires 31,427 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 175.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.88.

NYSE:HON traded down $4.65 on Friday, reaching $137.25. 3,681,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

