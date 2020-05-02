Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 9,625 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. CSFB boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $28,476,438 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.43. 2,630,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,923. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a one year low of $53.46 and a one year high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

