Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,252 shares of company stock worth $10,161,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $5.42 on Friday, hitting $109.71. 5,782,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,527. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

