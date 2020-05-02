Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 15,795 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.60. 14,285,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,782,940. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

