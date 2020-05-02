Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 77,532 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,532 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.05% of Blackstone Group worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $110,263,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,916,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

