Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 19,144.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nike by 279.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after buying an additional 1,911,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.54. 6,150,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.