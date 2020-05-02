Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,027,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

