Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $15.67 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,750 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.2% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,581,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,239,598. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.