Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285,665 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $23.08. 51,666,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,150,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

