Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $7.04 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,752 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.47. The stock had a trading volume of 911,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,163. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

