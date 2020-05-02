Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $670,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,506. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

