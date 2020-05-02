Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,190,000 after acquiring an additional 860,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $8.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.13. 1,187,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

