Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 10,932 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after purchasing an additional 184,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,788,909,000 after acquiring an additional 124,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Paypal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

PYPL traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. 5,502,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,707. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

