Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 13,725 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock worth $64,394,175. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.37. 4,276,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,950. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

