Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 32,499 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,512.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $35,315,020. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.64.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $12.03 on Friday, hitting $339.51. 2,448,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,888. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

