Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 209 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $207,366,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Splunk by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after buying an additional 552,172 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after buying an additional 548,012 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,955,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $6.31 on Friday, reaching $134.05. 1,287,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,328. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.89. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,550,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,003 shares of company stock worth $13,449,538 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

