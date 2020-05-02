Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 30,066 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,066 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,324,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,119,711. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

