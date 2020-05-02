Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 4,558 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

