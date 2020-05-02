Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 562 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,732. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,007,995.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,367 shares of company stock valued at $13,816,432. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

