Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 608 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.