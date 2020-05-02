Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 718 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,644,000 after buying an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,379,000 after acquiring an additional 761,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,764,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,255. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 76.81%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

