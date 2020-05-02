Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 70.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 76,615 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.11. 13,675,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

