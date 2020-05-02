Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Up 5.7% in April

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.18% of Navios Maritime worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.88 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 31.72%.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

