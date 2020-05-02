Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Update

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 119,330,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NIO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NIO by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,290,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,406,000 after acquiring an additional 704,700 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,487,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NIO by 11,568.2% in the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,637,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NIO by 1,146.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,175,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,611,344. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.21. NIO has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

