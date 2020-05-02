NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Shares Up 2.1%

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Shares of NN Group NV (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47, 174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit