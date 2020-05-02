NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of NN Group NV (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47, 174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.