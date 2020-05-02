NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Trading Down 11.8%

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.45, 945,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 591,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $147.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.17.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.38 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 131,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NN by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NN by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $3,256,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

