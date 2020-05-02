Norish (LON:NSH) Trading Down 0.7%

Norish plc (LON:NSH)’s share price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.50 ($0.94), approximately 7,057 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and a PE ratio of 11.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Norish’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, North West Cold Storage, South East Cold Storage, and Dairy Farming segments.

