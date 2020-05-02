Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 36.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

