Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) to report $2.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 442.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $20.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 million to $34.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.63 million, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $83.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 2,043.34% and a negative return on equity of 801.90%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

OCUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 210,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $976,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,315,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,453. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.75. 358,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

