PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up to $12.28

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $12.28. PDC Energy shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 3,294,848 shares traded.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PDC Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.94.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $175,300.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

