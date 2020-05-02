Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,504,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,749,578. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.