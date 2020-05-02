Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Update

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 609,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,553. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

