PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Issues Earnings Results

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBNK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH Company Profile

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit.

