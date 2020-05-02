PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Issues Earnings Results

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PBNK traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.83. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH Company Profile
