Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 397,359 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $6.39 on Friday, hitting $82.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

