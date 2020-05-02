PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Position Reduced by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,613. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.