Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Short Interest Update

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 10,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $13,657,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,647 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $9,912,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVG traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.58. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PVG. ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

