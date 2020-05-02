Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.2% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,255,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.82. 7,366,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,239,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $291.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

